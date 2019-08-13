Vos says Republicans want veto-proof majority in Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to grow the GOP majority to a veto-proof level following the 2020 election.

Vos said at a forum Tuesday organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that his goal is to grow the number of Republicans from the current 63 to 67. That would be enough to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz conceded that Democrats will not be able to overtake the majority next year. He blames Republican-drawn maps with giving them a majority that Democrats can't break.

But Vos says it's the quality of candidates, not the maps, that benefit Republicans.

In the Senate, Republicans hold a 19-14 majority and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he expects that to hold or grow by one next year.