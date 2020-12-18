France's Macron blames his COVID-19 on negligence, bad luck ANGELA CHARLTON and JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 2:18 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Dec.14, 2020 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes OECD's Secretary General Angel Gurria for a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Macron's aides have scrambled to contact all the people he had been near in recent days. The French health minister suggested that he might have been infected at an EU summit in Brussels last week, but Macron had multiple meetings in Paris as well. Emmanuel Macron's positive test comes as French health authorities are again seeing a rise in infections and warning of more as French families prepare to get together for Christmas and New Year festivities. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this image made from video taken from the Twitter account of Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks from his residence in Versailles, France. French President Emmanuel Macron has blamed his COVID-19 on a combination of negligence and bad luck. In what looked like a self-shot video from the presidential retreat in Versailles where he is isolating, Macron said he was experiencing symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough. He promised to give daily updates and be “totally transparent” about the evolution of his illness. (@EmmanuelMacron via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 FILE - In this Jan.19, 2014 file photo, the official residence La Lanterne, is pictured in Versailles, west of Paris. As French President Emmanuel Macron, who was positive for COVID-19, rides out the coronavirus in a presidential retreat at La Lanterne in Versailles, French doctors are warning families who are heading for the holidays to remain cautious – especially at the dinner table. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders. (Charles Platiau/Pool via AP) Charles Platiau/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 La Lanterne, a presidential residence in Versailles, outside Paris, is pictured Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Paris. As French President Emmanuel Macron rides out the coronavirus in a presidential retreat at Versailles, French doctors are warning families who are heading for the holidays to remain cautious because of an uptick in infections — especially at the dinner table. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 French President Emmanuel Macron, center, is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders. (Charles Platiau/Pool via AP) Charles Platiau/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders. The French and Spanish prime ministers and EU Council president were among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him. (Charles Platiau/Pool via AP) Charles Platiau/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Police officers guard La Lanterne, a presidential residence in Versailles, outside Paris, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Paris. As French President Emmanuel Macron rides out the coronavirus in a presidential retreat at Versailles, French doctors are warning families who are heading for the holidays to remain cautious because of an uptick in infections — especially at the dinner table. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Matovic has become another leader of a European Union country who tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron was also tested positive. Both leaders attended an EU summit in Brussels last week. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, File) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday blamed his COVID-19 on a combination of negligence and bad luck, urging his compatriots to stay safe as critics called out slip-ups in his behavior to prevent infection, from a close-quarters handshake to repeated big-group meals over the past week.
In what looked like a self-shot video from the presidential retreat in Versailles where he was isolating, Macron said he was experiencing symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough. He promised to give daily updates and be “totally transparent” about the evolution of his illness.
ANGELA CHARLTON and JOHN LEICESTER