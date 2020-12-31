Virus restrictions to be eased in much of Colorado next week

DENVER (AP) — Public health restrictions for places like restaurants and gyms are set to be eased in the much of Colorado starting next week.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the change on social media late Wednesday, citing sustained improvement in the state's COVID-19 data, including intensive care units operating below capacity. He said he is asking the state health department to move counties with level red restrictions, including Denver and the rest of the populated Front Range region, to level orange starting on Monday.