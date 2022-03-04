Virus hospitalizations at lowest point in Alabama since 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their lowest point in Alabama since late 2021 in another sign that the latest wave of illness is loosening its grip on the state.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health showed that 535 people were being treated in state hospitals on Thursday, the fewest since late December when the highly contagious omicron variant was beginning to take hold. The total was down from the nearly 3,000 people who were hospitalized statewide in late January.