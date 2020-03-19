Virus halts popular Scandinavian festival in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An annual four-day fair in North Dakota that bills itself as the largest Scandinavian festival in North America has been canceled six months ahead of time because of the coronavirus.

The Norsk Hostfest has taken place every September in Minot for 42 straight years. It attracts about 60,000 people and more than 100 vendors from around the world. One of the most popular events is the Lefse Master competition.

Organizers said in a letter to the Minot Daily News that the festival is unable to fully staff and execute sales efforts at this time.

Seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far in North Dakota, with evidence of community spread. The state has closed schools through this week and plan an announcement Thursday on whether to extend the shutdown.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

In addition to the staff shortage, Norsk Hostfest organizers noted that the event attracts an older population that is at greater risk for COVID-19. The state's population includes 116,000 people age 65 or over, including 18,000 who are 85 or older.

“It is a heartbreaking decision, and we are aware that this will impact our fans, guests, tours, volunteers, entertainers, sponsors, hotels, chefs, international partners, donors, the city of Minot, and the state of North Dakota,” the letter said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.