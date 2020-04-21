Virus cluster at LA shelter as governor calls for more tests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An outbreak of coronavirus cases at a second California homeless shelter has infected at least 43 people, health officials said Tuesday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the state's testing of homeless people has been inadequate and promised more.

The outbreak at Union Rescue Mission in downtown Los Angeles was identified after 200 tests were administered, LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. Only 16 of those who tested positive showed symptoms and results of 30 tests are pending, she said.

Union Rescue Mission is a sprawling complex in the heart of the Skid Row section of Los Angeles where for many decades a large segment of the city's homeless population has lived. The mission reported its first positive case on March 28 and after the outbreak was confirmed this week everyone was quarantined on-site and no new homeless residents were allowed to check in.

Union Rescue Mission officials didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

California has an estimated 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation. In the early days of the virus outbreak, Newsom identified the homeless as one of the most vulnerable populations and started Project Roomkey to find and lease 15,000 hotel rooms to get people off the streets.

The program is ramping up now and among those in rooms are 184 people who were moved out of Union Rescue Mission.

Testing of the homeless has been very limited. What's believed to be the first widespread testing at a California shelter occurred earlier this month at Multi-Service Center South, San Francisco's largest facility. So far 96 homeless people and 10 staff at Multi-Service Center South were confirmed infected. Most were asymptomatic.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's public health department director, said the city doesn’t have enough testing swabs to randomly test everyone at shelters or in crowded single-room occupancy hotels.

Newsom acknowledged shortcomings in the state’s testing efforts.

“Yes, more tests should be available,” he said. “More tests will be made available.”

Newsom said the state has signed a new contract to expand tests in rural parts of the state that would give priority to vulnerable populations like those in homeless shelters and nursing homes.

The coronavirus is spread by coughs and sneezes and the homeless are seen as especially vulnerable because they often live close together in unsanitary conditions.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe life-threatening illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Los Angeles on Monday began sending medical teams to the streets to provide homeless people with health screenings and fast-result tests for the virus.

More than 150 tests were administered in a new pop-up clinic on Skid Row that’s staffed by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Those who are infected will be offered transportation to makeshift shelters or hotels where they can be treated while staying isolated.

___

Associated Press writers John Antczak in Los Angeles, Janie Har in San Francisco and Adam Beam in Sacramento contributed to this report.