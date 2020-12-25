Virus changes work, not goal, of Kosovo's NATO peacekeepers FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Dec. 25, 2020 Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 3:54 a.m.
Italian soldiers watch Christmas tree on the Christmas Eve in the KFOR military headquarters in Kosovo capital Pristina, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has totally changed Christmas time operation method and celebrations for the Kosovo Force but it has left unchanged its mission: keeping Kosovo safe and secure for 22 years now on.
2 of3 In this photo provided by NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR), Italian soldiers decorate Christmas tree on the Christmas Eve in the KFOR military headquarters in Kosovo capital Pristina, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has totally changed Christmas time operation method and celebrations for the Kosovo Force but it has left unchanged its mission: keeping Kosovo safe and secure for 22 years now on. (KFOR via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 In this photo provided by NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR), Italian soldiers decorate lights on the Christmas Eve in the KFOR military headquarters in Kosovo capital Pristina, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has totally changed Christmas time operation method and celebrations for the Kosovo Force but it has left unchanged its mission: keeping Kosovo safe and secure for 22 years now on. (KFOR via AP) AP Show More Show Less
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the holiday celebrations of NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo but left its role of more than two decades untouched.
The Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission was launched in 1999 at the end of a war between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces. More than 3,300 troops from 27 countries still are stationed in Kosovo with the goal of keeping the population safe and promoting stability in the Western Balkans.
