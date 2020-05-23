Virtual commencement ceremony planned for the Class of 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The state is planning a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Gov. Charlie Baker will deliver an address as part of the celebration for graduating seniors from 668 public and private schools across the state.

The event is planned for Tuesday, June 9 and will be broadcast on WGBH at 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature congratulatory remarks from Jason and Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Red Sox and the Boston Celtics, and celebrities with Massachusetts ties, including singer Rachel Platten and actor and comedian Steve Carell.

Members of the Boston Pops Orchestra with conductor Keith Lockhart will provide the traditional graduation march “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Students from around the state will also give valedictorian-type speeches to their classmates.

Boston is planning its own virtual graduation ceremony for the approximately 3,000 students in its graduating class of 2020.

The ceremony will be broadcast June 13 from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on WCVB-TV and will be hosted by Mayor Marty Walsh.