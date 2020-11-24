Virginia woman sentenced to 14 years in elder abuse case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

Jacguilin Gilbert, 56, of Henrico County, pleaded guilty in May to malicious wounding and elder abuse. In exchange for her plea, the prosecutor dropped two other charges.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that a nurse reported the abuse last year after she visited Gilbert’s home, where she was the caregiver for the victim and another woman. The nurse said the victim had a swollen shut black eye, a lump on her head and an abrasion on her arm, according to a police report.

The victim, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, testified at a preliminary hearing that Gilbert had been the one to hurt her.

Last week, Judge Lee Harris Jr. sentenced Gilbert to 30 years with 16 years suspended.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney B.J. McGee asked for a harsh sentence after it was discovered that in 1995, Gilbert was sentenced to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter and cruelty in Georgia for the death of a foster child who was 15 or 16 months old.

Gilbert’s defense attorney, Catherine Lawler, did not respond to a request for comment. McGee said Gilbert had suffered from mental health issues and wasn’t medicated at the time of the offense.