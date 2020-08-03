Virginia school system returns high school signs temporarily

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia public school board which voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two schools is temporarily returning the signs as it works through the renaming process.

Hanover County Public Schools says it is temporarily returning primary signs at Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School as it works through the renaming process, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday. Last month, school board members voted 4-3 to rename the two schools.

Spokesman Chris Whitley said staff will present a plan to the school board at the Aug. 11 meeting to address actions related to removing the schools’ names and the process for updating facilities to reflect the name changes.

The board acted about two months after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Hanover branch of the NAACP that said the Confederate names violate the constitutional rights of Black students.

The schools were named to honor Confederate Gens. Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis more than 50 years ago, at a time when the civil rights movement was gaining momentum across the country.