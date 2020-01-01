Virginia's House Speaker-elect to leave job at lobbying firm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's House Speaker-elect is stepping down from her job at a lobbying firm as she prepares for her new leadership role.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Eileen Filler-Corn is doing so to alleviate the potential for conflicts of interest.

The Democrat had served as government relations director at Albers & Company. The firm lobbies at the Statehouse and governor’s office on health care and energy issues.

Filler-Corn was not a lobbyist. Some of her clients, however, had interests or dealings before the state.

Filler-Corn has been a Virginia state delegate since 2010. A spokesman for her said she plans to open her own consulting firm but it won’t offer lobbying services. Filler-Corn also plans to personally step away from work directly related to state policy.