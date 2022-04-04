Virginia lawmakers begin session focused on budget stalemate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers on Monday began a special legislative session focused on ending a stalemate over the state budget and finishing work on bills left unresolved at the end of their regular session.
The House and Senate both passed a procedural resolution setting a schedule for the session and limiting legislation to be considered, mainly, to a two-year spending plan for the state. Lawmakers will also consider an array of bills that remained stalled when the regular session ended last month, including a proposal designed to lure the NFL's Washington Commanders to Virginia.