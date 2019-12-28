Virginia cyclist dies after collision with passenger train

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A bicyclist was killed after a collision with an Amtrak train in southeastern Virginia, authorities said.

Kerry L. Hawkins, 55, of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene at the Suffolk railroad crossing where he was struck early Friday evening, news outlets reported.

The roadway and the railroad crossing were closed for several hours. The Northeast Regional Amtrak train, with 135 passengers, was headed for Norfolk when “it came into contact with a person who was on the track,” Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in an email. There were no reported injuries on the train, which resumed service late Friday.

Suffolk officials and Amtrak were still investigating what happened.