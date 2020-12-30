Virginia advocates set to try again on death penalty repeal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Death penalty opponents are cautiously optimistic they have enough bipartisan support from lawmakers to get a bill passed next year ending executions in Virginia, a state that has put more people to death in its long history than any other.
Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell is again sponsoring a measure that would abolish the death penalty, and Republican Sen. Bill Stanley said he will sign on this year as a chief co-patron. The measure would commute the sentences of the only two inmates on Virginia's death row to life in prison without parole.