Virginia House joins Senate in voting to end death penalty SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 12:21 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the execution chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. Death penalty opponents are cautiously optimistic they have enough bipartisan support from lawmakers to pass a bill in 2021 ending executions in Virginia. Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell is again sponsoring a bill that would abolish the death penalty, and he has a Republican chief co-patron. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, right, gets on his knees for a conversation with Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who is chair of the Senate Democratic caucus, during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the Science Museum in Richmond, Va Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Surovell was talking with many of the members as the Senate met, trying to gain support for SB1165, his legislation eliminating the death penalty. He asked that the bill be brought up tomorrow. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Bob Brown/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, left, confers with Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, right, during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the Science Museum in Richmond, Va., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Surovell asked the Senate members to move SB1165, his legislation eliminating the death penalty, to Monday. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Bob Brown/AP Show More Show Less
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia moved another step closer to ending capital punishment on Friday when the state House joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam supports the legislation, which would make Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions. It's a dramatic shift for Virginia, which has put more people to death over its centuries-long history than any other state.