Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats unveiled legislation Monday morning that would require public school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year.
The bill, which has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam, says districts must provide either full in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student. It would also require that all teachers and school staff have the chance to get a vaccine before the start of the next school year and would offer a fully virtual option for families who want one.