VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two members of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach are asking residents with any insight about the killer or shooting to speak with them.

David Cariens and Rebecca Cowan are offering private appointments at Anchor Counseling and Wellness in Virginia Beach on Wednesday and Friday, The Virginian-Pilot reported. On Thursday, Cariens and Cowan will review city documents, including the shooter’s personnel files.