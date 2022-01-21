Violation halts Durham’s proposed Milford bus depot, private fueling facility

MILFORD — A wetlands violation has forced developers to put on hold plans for a proposed bus depot and private fueling facility for the school district’s contracted bus company.
The developer, 615 Plains Road, LLC, is proposing the depot and fueling station for Durham School Services — the student transportation operation contracted by the city’s school district — at at that Plains Road address. The developer has since received a notice of violation and was told to stop all work because of a parking area constructed within 100 feet of a wetland or watercourse without a permit.