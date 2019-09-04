Village leader who moved to help mom gets public support

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — The elected leader of a village in the Upper Peninsula admits he's moved to a nearby community to take care of his mother, but no one on the council is seeking his resignation.

The Daily Mining Gazette reports that some people in the audience responded with applause during a recent meeting of the Ontonagon Village Council.

Village President Gerard Waldrop was publicly challenged about his residency. He acknowledged that he had moved outside Ontonagon to take care of his ailing mother. Waldrop says: "My mother will take priority. It's as simple as that."

He says he doesn't know if he will be allowed to finish his term. The issue is being reviewed by the village attorney.