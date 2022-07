DENVER (AP) — Dozens of people walked past white crosses adorned with photos of the victims and scribbled notes from loved ones to mark the 10th anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting.

On July 20, 2012, gunman James Homes killed 12 people and injured 70 others at the midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises." The vigil, which started late Tuesday night at a park that includes a memorial to the victims, included their family members and survivors, KUSA-TV reported.