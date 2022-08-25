Views on pandemic clash in politically divided Kentucky

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered a spirited assessment of the state's future after a series of tragedies, his predecessor Matt Bevin watched in the audience Thursday — fueling more speculation he wants a rematch.
Amplifying the drama built into a state with divided political leadership, Beshear was followed to the podium at the Kentucky Farm Bureau's annual country ham breakfast by Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who gave a blistering critique of the Democratic governor's pandemic response.