Video shows California officer shoot homeless Black man

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a homeless Black man fatally shot last month by a San Francisco Bay Area police officer has said that a video serves as proof that the shooting was unjustified — a claim disputed by the police officer's lawyer.
The video recorded by a bystander to the March 11 shooting of Tyrell Wilson, 32, by Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall was obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle Monday. Wilson had been staying near a public parking lot used by carpoolers.