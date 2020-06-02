Video released in lawsuit shows officers threatening suspect

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A video released by the attorney for a man who is suing several Merced police officers and accusing them of excessive force shows authorities pushing him to the ground and threatening to break his arm and send him to the hospital.

Police arrested William Colbert on March 12, 2018, outside a Merced convenience store after he and a clerk disagreed about a credit card machine. The clerk called police.

A jail booking photo that night shows his right eye swollen shut and blood smeared around his face. Colbert says he was beaten at the Merced County Jail after being taken into custody, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

The body camera footage released Monday shows Colbert standing outside the store with a police officer and asking for his money back as other officers arrive. The officers immediately tell him to turn around and put his hands behind his back because he's being detained.

Colbert, who is black, can be heard in the video telling the officer he was just at the hospital. Officer William McComb, who is white, responds by saying, “And you can go back quite easily.”

The footage released by Colbert’s attorney is from McComb’s body camera. “I’m going to break this f---ing arm if you don’t relax,” the officer says during the arrest.

Colbert’s attorney, Patrick Buelna, said Colbert never threatened the clerk or resisted arrest once police arrived. He noted the video shows officers never ask Colbert about what is happening or attempt to get his side of the story.

Colbert said he went to the gas station convenience store to buy a tea around 10:30 p.m. after leaving the hospital following an allergic reaction to medication.

“It’s insane. People make customer complaints all the time,” he said. “Because this is a black man, he’s (treated as) the aggressor. All he wanted was the money back on his card for the tea.”

Colbert had a dislocated thumb after the arrest, Buelna said.

“All the issues of being black in America cascades,” Buelna said. “He’s done nothing wrong and the officer essentially breaks his thumb, threatening to put him in the hospital.”

Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble said the department would not comment on the case because of Colbert's federal civil rights lawsuit. Colbert also filed suits against the clerk and the city of Merced, but the city claim was denied.

Colbert was charged with felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer and vandalism. He is scheduled to appear in court June 23.

An internal affairs investigation found no wrongdoing by police officers, Struble told the newspaper.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced Police Department and Merced County District Attorney’s Office have all previously denied requests for surveillance and body camera footage, the newspaper reported.