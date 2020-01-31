Victims of fire identified as 9-year-old boy, grandfather

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The victims of a house fire in Connecticut earlier this week have been publicly identified as a 9-year-old boy and his grandfather.

The people who died in the blaze in Plainfield late Tuesday night were Lucas Pearson, 9, and William Garriepy, 83, Plainfield police said in a statement Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The homeowner was outside and told crews that two people were still inside, Fire Marshal Paul Yellen said at the time.

Firefighters could not get in the house at first, but once the fire was under control, crews entered the building and found two bodies on the second floor, he said.

Lucas was a fourth-grader at Plainfield Memorial School. The school is offering support services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.