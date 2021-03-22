Vice president's husband discusses hunger at Iowa Food Bank DAVID PITT, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 4:28 p.m.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris toured a Des Moines food bank Monday as the Biden administration continued its effort to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
Doug Emhoff, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Rep. Cindy Axne, an Iowa Democrat, toured the Food Bank of Iowa.