Veto of Indiana health order limits faces new vote next week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators will return to the Statehouse next week for a possible vote to again override the governor’s veto of a bill limiting the broad authority used to impose restrictions around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate and House leaders announced Wednesday that the one-day meeting will be held Monday. The announcements said that lawmakers could take up the bill vetoed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb that would give local elected officials the power to block county or city public health orders issued during emergencies.