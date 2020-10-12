Veterans wall planned for Milford Senior Center

The Milford Senior Center is creating a wall of honor as a tribute to center veteran members. Servicemen and women wishing to be included in this honor may do so by submitting the following information to Eleanore Turkington at emtmilfordseniorcenter@yahoo.com, or ellturk174@aol.com or calling her at 203-877-5131, no later than Nov. 2.

Information to submit includes the veteran’s name, branch of the military, years of service, conflict (involved if applicable in any), rank, where he or she was stationed and a photo. Otherwise, there will be a flag placed in lieu of a photo.

This information, once completed, will be placed in a designated area of the center and open to the members and public for viewing.