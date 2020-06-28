Veteran gets new home in Rhode Island thanks to nonprofit

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — An Army veteran has become the first person in Rhode Island to to receive a mortgage-free home from a national foundation that supports military members injured in combat.

Sgt. Bryan Cline said this week that being handed the keys to his Coventry home is “an amazing feeling," according to WJAR-TV.

Originally from Arizona, Cline and his family were selected to receive a mortgage-free home courtesy of Citizens Bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

There’s a competitive vetting process for veterans who could use the gift of a home.

“This is our first here in Rhode Island. Throughout the country, there’s been close to 900,” said Kathy Feeney, the executive advisor of the foundation.

Cline enlisted in 2004 and two years later was wounded by an improvised explosive device.

For months, Citizens Bank employees and volunteers transformed what was once a run-down house into a home.

New neighbors joined in on the social distancing celebration. They held signs and could be heard yelling, “Welcome home.”