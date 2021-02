TROY, Vt. (AP) — Officials in the Vermont town of Troy are beginning the process of determining whether they will be able to replace the town’s 111-year-old covered bridge that was destroyed by a fire, a town official said Monday.

The fire started in a snowmobile that was crossing the bridge at about 11 a.m. Saturday and it spread to the structure, collapsing it into the Missisquoi River in the town of Troy, located just south of the Canadian border in northern Vermont.