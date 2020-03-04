https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Vermont-town-elects-therapy-dog-as-its-pet-mayor-15105751.php
Vermont town elects therapy dog as its pet mayor
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A town in Vermont elected a dog as its pet mayor on Wednesday.
Murfee won the race in Fair Haven, WCAX-TV reported. The therapy dog beat out the incumbent goat, Mayor Mara Lincoln, and K-9 Sammy, a town police dog. Eight eighth graders counted 350 ballots Wednesday morning to determine the winner.
The pet mayor race aims to raise money for a new playground and get children interested in politics.
Murfee visits nursing homes, schools and hospitals as part of Caring Canines Therapy Dogs of Southern Vermont.
View Comments