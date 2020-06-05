Vermont's most densely populated city confronts virus spike

Vermont health officials said Friday they are expecting more positive cases of the novel coronavirus as testing continues in the city of Winooski where 34 cases have already been confirmed.

Speaking alongside city officials, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday 93 lab tests remain pending and additional tests are being conducted.

Winooski, with a population of about 7,300 in 1.4 square miles is considered Vermont’s most diverse and densely populated communities that is home to many non-English speakers.

City and state officials are working to ensure that everyone is aware of what is needed to confront the outbreak, but the new cases are not confined to any one group or part of the city.

The outbreak comes as the state is in the process of re-opening from the COVID-19 shutdowns. Gov. Phil Scott is expected to outline Friday more steps toward reopening.

___

THE NUMBERS

On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health reported a jump in coronavirus cases with 36 new positive cases, with 34 of them in Winooski, for a statewide total of 1,026. The number of deaths remained at 55, for the ninth day in a row.