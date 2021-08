MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's unemployment rate decreased slightly in July to 3%, the state Labor Department said Friday.

The rate was a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from June. The national unemployment rate for July was 5.4%.

“This month’s report supports what we heard anecdotally — Vermont is continuing on a slow, yet sustained, economic recovery,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a written statement. “Household data for Vermont shows significant increases to the labor force and the number of people employed in July, and businesses have reported increases in the number of filled positions for the third month in a row.”

But some industries and regions are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic, he said.

Employment in the accommodations and food services sector is down nearly 20% from pre-COVID-19 levels and employment in five counties — Bennington, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Rutland, and Windham — is down over 10% from a year ago, Harrington said.

Around the state, the unemployment rate ranged from from 2.5% in White River Junction to 4.4% in Bennington, according to the Labor Department.