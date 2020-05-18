Vermont retail businesses reopening, with restrictions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters can get back into the state's stores on Monday as the state continues its gradual reopening from the coronavirus pandemic closures. On Monday, retail stores are reopening for in-person customers with restrictions.

The reopening of retail stores comes with restrictions that include occupancy of no more than 25% of capacity. All employees must wear face coverings and stay at least 6-feet from customers and other staff members.

The Vermont Health Department reported eight more people tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend for a total of 940 cases. One additional death was reported, bringing the state’s total to 54.

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update Monday on the state’s response to the pandemic.