Vermont restaurants reopen to inside diners

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s bars and restaurants are opening again to inside diners Monday as the state continues its gradual reopening from the COVID-19 induced shutdowns.

The bar and restaurant reopenings that begin Monday come with restrictions that include only opening to 25% capacity and parties must remain at least 6 feet apart and have reservations before dining.

Vermont is also now allowing people from outside the state to visit without quarantining for two weeks if they are from one of 55 counties that have low rates of infection.

State health officials are continuing to monitor an outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Winooski.

Gov. Phil Scott and other top officials are scheduled to hold their regular virus briefing Monday morning from Montpelier.