Vermont reminding people to leave young wildlife alone

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding people who might find young alone during their outdoor activities to leave them along.

When people see young animals alone, they often mistakenly assume these animals are helpless or lost, in trouble or needing to be rescued.

Biologists say that when people see young animals, of many different species, their mothers are usually nearby.

Handling wild animals can a threat to the people involved. Wild animals can transmit disease and angry wildlife mothers can pose significant dangers.

Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and what the biologists call “a sad ending for the animal.”

Deer and moose nurse their young at different times during the day, and often leave young alone for long periods. Their mother knows where they are and will return.

Young birds on the ground may have left their nest, but their parents will still feed them. Young animals such as fox and raccoon will often follow their mothers.