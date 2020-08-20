Vermont man to be arraigned in shooting death of his father

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Marshfield man is expected to be arraigned Thursday in the shooting death of his father, Vermont State Police said.

The body of 71-year-old William Fink was discovered in his Marshfield home when law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call by the victim’s wife Wednesday morning, police said.

Samir Fink, 33, is expected to be arraigned on suspicion of second-degree murder, state police said. Fink lived in the home with his parents.

State Police investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. An autopsy on William Fink is planned for Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

Samir Fink was ordered held without bail pending arraignment. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.