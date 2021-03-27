Health chief urges caution over holidays; marathon resumes

A look at coronavirus-related developments around New England:

VERMONT

Vermont's health commissioner is urging people to be careful during Passover, Easter and Ramadan.

Dr. Mark Levine said this week that it’s likely many people will be looking forward to spending time with family and friends after they were discouraged from doing so during Christmas and New Year.

“A reminder, fully vaccinated people can gather freely, that means two weeks after your final dose,” he said. “But with recent case numbers putting an exclamation mark on this, please follow the current gathering guidance.”

Anyone who is not yet vaccinated should limit their social interactions to one other unvaccinated household at a time.

He said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to urge people to avoid nonessential travel. Anyone who does travel and is not vaccinated needs to quarantine upon their return for 14 days or for seven days and then get a negative COVID-19 test.

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

One of the first big events to be canceled in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic will be back this weekend.

About 3,000 runners and walkers were expected to take place in the Citizens Bank Shamrock Half Marathon in Manchester on Saturday and the 2-mile Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday, with significant safety precautions in place. Instead of everyone starting at once, runners will start two at a time every 10 seconds.

“We are ready to charge forward,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said. “And it’s races like this when we can be outside, get some exercise, fresh air and be together in a safe way that really makes a difference.”

The event is expected to raise about $10,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank.