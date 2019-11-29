Vermont governor promoting state’s Christmas trees

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is celebrating the beginning of the Christmas season with the help of some of the state’s farmers.

Scott, a Republican, and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited the Werner Tree Farm in Middlebury Friday where they helped cut trees that will decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the governor’s office.

Statistics show there are 70 Christmas tree farms in Vermont with 3,650 acres in tree production. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the value of the Christmas tree industry in Vermont is more than $2.6 million.

Tebbetts says there is an almost endless choices at Vermont’s “cut and choose” tree operations across the state.

He says fresh local trees bring joy while helping the state’s growers.

Many Vermont trees are also sold out of state.