Vermont airport seeking federal funds to reduce noise impact

Burlington, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont airport plans to seek federal funds to help reduce the impact of noise on homes nearby.

WCAX-TV reports Burlington International Airport is preparing to submit its noise exposure map to the Federal Aviation Administration by the end of December.

The airport’s deputy director of aviation, Nic Longo, says the airport could potentially receive between $50 million and $100 million to reduce the noise impact to the 2,600 homes near the airport.

Longo says people would have the option to insulate their homes from sound or relocate through the FAA.

Airport officials presented the final noise compatibility plan to the City Council Monday night.

The airport will find out if it qualifies for the federal funding by June 2020.