Vermont Symphony Orchestra director planning to retire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is planning to retire.

The Times Argus reports the orchestra announced Tuesday that Jaime Laredo will step down at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Laredo has led the Vermont symphony since 2000.

Orchestra Executive Director Benjamin Cadwallader says Laredo's legacy will be "one of profound artistic achievement." He has brought top names to perform in Vermont and built the level of musical excellence in the orchestra.

Laredo's last scheduled concert with the Vermont symphony will be in May 2021.

Plans are underway to hire Laredo's successor, a process that is expected to take more than a year.

