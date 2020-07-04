Vermont State Historic Sites are open on a limited basis

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Historic Sites are now open on a limited basis.

The Division of Historic Preservation says the sites opened this week and will operate in accordance with the Governor’s Be Smart, Stay Safe Executive Order and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development guidance.

Guests will be required to wear facial coverings in buildings and in the presence of others outdoors. Some spaces will not be open to visitors because of social distancing requirements. Those include the observation level of the Bennington Battle Monument and the birthplace of Calvin Coolidge.

Events at the sites are also limited this year and days of operation have been altered so visitors are encouraged to check the historic sites website when planning a trip. Many of the sites also have hiking trails, gardens, or acres of preserved forest and farmland.

Vermont’s Underwater Historic Preserves of Lake Champlain also opened to the divers this week.