Vermont Secretary of State certifies state election results

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A record number of Vermonters cast ballots in last week's election, including a record number who cast ballots ahead of Election Day, Secretary of State Jim Condos said Tuesday.

Condos and officials from the state’s Democratic, Republican and Progressive parties met in Montpelier to certify the results of Vermont's 2020 General Election.

In last week’s election, 372,366 Vermonters cast ballots, a record turnout of 73.5%. The previous record was 326,822 set in 2008.

More than 75% of all votes, nearly 280,500, were cast before Election Day through the early and absentee voting procedures set up so Vermonters could vote safely during the pandemic.

The election also certified the winners in the state’s balloting. The top of the ticket was Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.

Other statewide and local races were certified, as well.

“This election year was like no other we have ever experienced,” Condos said in a statement. “I want to thank Vermont voters for overwhelmingly embracing the safe, secure voting options available to them, and for demonstrating our Green Mountain resiliency by voting in record numbers safely during a pandemic.”