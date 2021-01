MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Preliminary numbers show that hunters had a record bear season in Vermont and New Hampshire last year, in part because of a surge in the number of hunters brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said.

In Vermont, hunters took 914 bears during the early and late bear seasons, with most taken in the early season, the Fish and Wildlife Department said. That beats the record of 750 bears taken in 2019.