Vermont May Day rallies Friday to support essential workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Several May Day rallies are planned around Vermont to show solidarity with essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Community groups and labor unions are planning car caravans on Friday in Burlington and Brattleboro on International Workers Day. At the Burlington event, participants plan to drive by the University of Vermont Medical Center, Vermont Department of Labor, the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and the Hannaford Supermarket.

Some of the event sponsors are Migrant Justice, the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, Vermont Workers Center, Rural Vermont, Vermont Interfaith Action, and the Burlington Tenants Union.

The Vermont Health Department on Thursday reported two more deaths and four new cases of people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

A total of 866 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, and 49 people in Vermont have died. More than 15,600 tests have been done. New data is expected on Friday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.