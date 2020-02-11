Vermont GOP governor vetoes minimum wage increase

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have increased the state's minimum wage.

In a message sent to lawmakers Monday evening, the Republican governor said he believes the bill that would have raised the minimum wage to $12.55 an hour by 2022 from the current $10.96 could end up decreasing employee hours and increasing the costs of goods and services.

"I believe this legislation would end up hurting the very people it aims to help," Scott said in a statement issued by his office.

When the minimum wage bill passed the House, it did not have enough votes to override a gubernatorial veto.

State Sen. Tim Ashe, a Democrat and Progressive who supported the increase, said that for Vermonters struggling to get by, the governor's decision “wiped out nearly $5,000 in income.”

“Some will be tempted to view this in terms of a disagreement between the legislature and the governor,"Ashe said in a statement. “Make no mistake, this is a battle between the Governor and the tens of thousands of Vermonters who don’t seem to fit into his hollow affordability slogan.”