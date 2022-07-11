Verdicts delayed for suspects in Dutch reporter's slaying

Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in Amsterdam delayed verdicts in the trial of two men accused of murder in the fatal shooting of renowned Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries after prosecutors told judges Monday that they have new evidence in the year-old investigation.

Judges at Amsterdam District Court had been scheduled to pass judgment Thursday on the alleged shooter and getaway driver who were both arrested shortly after De Vries was shot in an Amsterdam street on July 6 last year. He died nine days later at age 64.