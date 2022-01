LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police shot and critically wounded a man who opened fire as they talked with a woman who sought police help near a vacant lot not far from Harry Reid International Airport, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was the third involving Las Vegas police in less than a week.

Capt. Carlos Hank said in a video statement the latest incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday off a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard also near the Town Center shopping center. He did not specify an exact location.

Officers reported that while they talked to the woman a man got out of a nearby vehicle and started shooting.

“The officers returned fire and the suspect fled on foot into a local desert area,” Hank said, where officers followed and arrested him. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Hank said no one else was injured in the shooting, and the man and woman knew each other.

Police and the Clark County district attorney are investigating two other police shootings that left alleged assailants dead since last week.

On Jan. 6, Officer Jason Guerra was responding to a report of a burglary in progress when he shot and killed Ricardo Antonio Otero, 30, after Otero ignored seven commands to drop a hunting knife and lunged toward Guerra, police said.

On Monday, a 19-year-old man was killed and two police SWAT officers were wounded in a shootout during the service of a pre-dawn search warrant in a murder investigation.

The slain suspect was identified as Isaiah Tyree Williams. The two police officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that officials said were not believed to be life-threatening.

Las Vegas police reported 10 police shootings in all of 2021, including six that were fatal.