representative district support inquiry support impeachment pres winner 2016
Terri A. Sewell AL07 Yes Undecided clinton
Tom O'Halleran AZ01 Yes No response trump
Ann Kirkpatrick AZ02 Yes Undecided clinton
Raul M. Grijalva AZ03 Yes Yes clinton
Ruben Gallego AZ07 Yes Yes clinton
Greg Stanton AZ09 Yes No response clinton
Jared Huffman CA02 Yes Yes clinton
John Garamendi CA03 Yes Yes clinton
Mike Thompson CA05 Yes Undecided clinton
Ami Bera CA07 Yes Undecided clinton
Jerry McNerney CA09 Yes Undecided clinton
Josh Harder CA10 Yes Yes clinton
Nancy Pelosi CA12 Yes Undecided clinton
Jackie Speier CA14 Yes Yes clinton
Eric Swalwell CA15 Yes Undecided clinton
Ro Khanna CA17 Yes Yes clinton
Anna G. Eshoo CA18 Yes Undecided clinton
Zoe Lofgren CA19 Yes Undecided clinton
Jimmy Panetta CA20 Yes Undecided clinton
TJ Cox CA21 Yes Undecided clinton
Salud O. Carbajal CA24 Yes Undecided clinton
Julia Brownley CA26 Yes Yes clinton
Judy Chu CA27 Yes Yes clinton
Adam B. Schiff CA28 Yes Undecided clinton
Brad Sherman CA30 Yes Yes clinton
Grace F. Napolitano CA32 Yes Yes clinton
Ted Lieu CA33 Yes Yes clinton
Jimmy Gomez CA34 Yes Yes clinton
Norma J. Torres CA35 Yes Yes clinton
Raul Ruiz CA36 Yes Undecided clinton
Karen Bass CA37 Yes No response clinton
Linda T. Sanchez CA38 Yes Undecided clinton
Lucille Roybal-Allard CA40 Yes Undecided clinton
Mark Takano CA41 Yes Yes clinton
Maxine Waters CA43 Yes Yes clinton
Nanette Barragan CA44 Yes Yes clinton
Alan S. Lowenthal CA47 Yes Yes clinton
Harley Rouda CA48 Yes Yes clinton
Mike Levin CA49 Yes No response clinton
Juan Vargas CD51 Yes No response clinton
Scott H. Peters CA52 Yes Yes clinton
Susan Davis CA53 Yes No response clinton
Diana DeGette CO01 Yes No response clinton
Joe Neguse CO02 Yes No response clinton
Jason Crow CO06 Yes No response clinton
Ed Perlmutter CO07 Yes Undecided clinton
John B. Larson CT01 Yes Undecided clinton
Joe Courtney CT02 Yes Undecided clinton
Rosa L. DeLauro CT03 Yes Undecided clinton
James A. Himes CT04 Yes Undecided clinton
Jahana Hayes CT05 Yes Undecided clinton
Lisa Blunt Rochester DE01 Yes Undecided clinton
Al Lawson, Jr. FL05 Yes Undecided clinton
Stephanie N. Murphy FL07 Yes Undecided clinton
Darren Soto FL09 Yes Undecided clinton
Val Butler Demings FL10 Yes Yes clinton
Charlie Crist FL13 Yes No response clinton
Kathy Castor FL14 Yes No response clinton
Alcee L. Hastings FL20 Yes Yes clinton
Lois Frankel FL21 Yes Yes clinton
Theodore E. Deutch FL22 Yes No response clinton
Debbie Wasserman Schultz FL23 Yes Undecided clinton
Frederica S. Wilson FL24 Yes Undecided clinton
Donna E. Shalala FL27 Yes Undecided clinton
Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. GA02 Yes Undecided clinton
Henry C. ``Hank'' Johnson, Jr. GA04 Yes No response clinton
John Lewis GA05 Yes No response clinton
David Scott GA13 Yes No response clinton
Ed Case HI1 Yes No response clinton
Tulsi Gabbard HI2 Yes No response clinton
Abby Finkenauer IA01 Yes No response trump
David Loebsack IA02 Yes Undecided trump
Cynthia Axne IA03 Yes Undecided trump
Bobby L. Rush IL01 Yes Yes clinton
Robin L. Kelly IL02 Yes Yes clinton
Daniel Lipinski IL03 Yes Undecided clinton
Jesus G. ``Chuy'' Garcia IL04 Yes Yes clinton
Mike Quigley IL05 Yes Yes clinton
Danny K. Davis IL07 Yes Yes clinton
Janice D. Schakowsky IL09 Yes Yes clinton
Bradley Scott Schneider IL10 Yes Undecided clinton
Bill Foster IL11 Yes No response clinton
Lauren Underwood IL14 Yes No response trump
Cheri Bustos IL17 Yes No response trump
Peter J. Visclosky IN01 Yes Undecided clinton
Andre Carson IN07 Yes Undecided clinton
Sharice Davids KS03 Yes Undecided clinton
John A. Yarmuth KY03 Yes Yes clinton
Cedric L. Richmond LA02 Yes Yes clinton
Richard E. Neal MA01 Yes Undecided clinton
James P. McGovern MA02 Yes Yes clinton
Lori Trahan MA03 Yes Yes clinton
Joseph P. Kennedy III MA04 Yes Yes clinton
Katherine M. Clark MA05 Yes Undecided clinton
Seth Moulton MA06 Yes Yes clinton
Ayanna Pressley MA07 Yes Yes clinton
Stephen F. Lynch MA08 Yes Undecided clinton
William R. Keating MA09 Yes Yes clinton
C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger MD02 Yes No response clinton
John P. Sarbanes MD03 Yes No response clinton
Anthony G. Brown MD04 Yes Yes clinton
Steny H. Hoyer MD05 Yes Undecided clinton
Jamie Raskin MD08 Yes Undecided clinton
Chellie Pingree ME01 Yes Undecided clinton
Jared F. Golden ME02 Undecided Undecided trump
Justin Amash MI03 Yes No response trump
Daniel T. Kildee MI05 Yes Undecided clinton
Elissa Slotkin MI08 Yes No response trump
Andy Levin MI09 Yes Undecided clinton
Haley M. Stevens MI11 Yes Undecided trump
Debbie Dingell MI12 Yes Undecided clinton
Rashida Tlaib MI13 Yes Yes clinton
Brenda L. Lawrence MI14 Yes No response clinton
Angie Craig MN02 Yes Undecided trump
Dean Phillips MN03 Yes Undecided clinton
Betty McCollum MN04 Yes Yes clinton
Ilhan Omar MN05 Yes Yes clinton
Collin C. Peterson MN07 No No trump
Wm. Lacy Clay MO01 Yes Undecided clinton
Emanuel Cleaver MO05 Yes Undecided clinton
Bennie G. Thompson MS02 Yes Yes clinton
G. K. Butterfield NC01 Yes Undecided clinton
David E. Price NC04 Yes Undecided clinton
Alma S. Adams NC12 Yes Yes clinton
Chris Pappas NH01 Yes Undecided trump
Ann M. Kuster NH02 Yes Undecided clinton
Donald Norcross NJ01 Yes Undecided clinton
Andy Kim NJ03 Yes Undecided trump
Josh Gottheimer NJ05 Yes Undecided trump
Frank Pallone, Jr. NJ06 Yes Yes clinton
Tom Malinowski NJ07 Yes No response clinton
Albio Sires NJ08 Yes Undecided clinton
Bill Pascrell, Jr. NJ09 Yes Undecided clinton
Donald M. Payne, Jr. NJ10 Yes Yes clinton
Bonnie Watson Coleman NJ12 Yes Yes clinton
Xochitl Torres Small NM02 Undecided Undecided trump
Ben Ray Lujan NM03 Yes Undecided clinton
Dina Titus NV01 Yes No response clinton
Susie Lee NV03 Yes No response trump
Steven Horsford NV04 Yes No response clinton
Thomas R. Suozzi NY03 Yes No response clinton
Kathleen M. Rice NY04 Yes No response clinton
Gregory W. Meeks NY05 Yes Yes clinton
Grace Meng NY06 Yes No response clinton
Yvette D. Clarke NY09 Yes Yes clinton
Jerrold Nadler NY10 Yes No response clinton
Carolyn B. Maloney NY12 Yes No response clinton
Adriano Espaillat NY13 Yes Yes clinton
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez NY14 Yes No response clinton
Sean Patrick Maloney NY18 Yes Yes trump
Antonio Delgado NY19 Yes No response trump
Paul Tonko NY20 Yes Yes clinton
Anthony Brindisi NY22 No No response trump
Joseph D. Morelle NY25 Yes Yes clinton
Brian Higgins NY26 Yes No response clinton
Joyce Beatty OH03 Yes Yes clinton
Marcy Kaptur OH09 Yes Undecided clinton
Marcia L. Fudge OH11 Yes Undecided clinton
Tim Ryan OH13 Yes Yes clinton
Kendra S. Horn OK05 No Undecided trump
Suzanne Bonamici OR01 Yes Yes clinton
Earl Blumenauer OR03 Yes No response clinton
Peter A. DeFazio OR04 Yes No response clinton
Kurt Schrader OR05 Yes Undecided clinton
Brendan F. Boyle PA02 Yes Yes
Dwight Evans PA03 Yes Yes
Madeleine Dean PA04 Yes Undecided
Mary Gay Scanlon PA05 Yes Undecided
Chrissy Houlahan PA06 Yes Undecided
Susan Wild PA07 Yes Undecided
Matt Cartwright PA08 Yes Undecided
Conor Lamb PA17 Yes Undecided
Michael F. Doyle PA18 Yes Undecided
David N. Cicilline RI01 Yes Yes clinton
James R. Langevin RI02 Yes Undecided clinton
Joe Cunningham SC01 Yes Undecided trump
James E. Clyburn SC06 Yes Undecided clinton
Jim Cooper TN05 Yes No response clinton
Steve Cohen TN09 Yes Yes clinton
Lizzie Fletcher TX07 Yes No response clinton
Al Green TX09 Yes Yes clinton
Vicente Gonzalez TX15 Yes Undecided clinton
Veronica Escobar TX16 Yes Yes clinton
Sheila Jackson Lee TX18 Yes Yes clinton
Joaquin Castro TX20 Yes Yes clinton
Henry Cuellar TX28 Yes Undecided clinton
Sylvia R. Garcia TX29 Yes Undecided clinton
Eddie Bernice Johnson TX30 Yes Undecided clinton
Colin Z. Allred TX32 Yes No response clinton
Marc A. Veasey TX33 Yes No response clinton
Filemon Vela TX34 Yes Yes clinton
Lloyd Doggett TX35 Yes Yes clinton
Ben McAdams UT04 Undecided Undecided trump
A. Donald McEachin VA04 Yes Yes clinton
Abigail Davis Spanberger VA07 Yes Undecided trump
Donald S. Beyer, Jr. VA08 Yes Yes clinton
Jennifer Wexton VA10 Yes No response clinton
Gerald E. Connolly VA11 Yes Yes clinton
Peter Welch VT01 Yes Yes
Suzan K. DelBene WA01 Yes No response clinton
Rick Larsen WA02 Yes Yes clinton
Derek Kilmer WA06 Yes No response clinton
Pramila Jayapal WA07 Yes No response clinton
Kim Schrier WA08 Yes No response clinton
Adam Smith WA09 Yes No response clinton
Denny Heck WA10 Yes No response clinton
Mark Pocan WI02 Yes Yes clinton
Ron Kind WI03 Yes Undecided trump
Gwen Moore WI04 Yes Yes clinton

