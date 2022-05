LANGLEY, B.C. - Alex Cotton scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes to play in regulation as the Vancouver Giants topped the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 Tuesday to avoid going down 3-0 in their WHL playoff series.

The Giants, who entered the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference and upset the No. 1-seeded Everett Silvertips in six games to reach the second round, now only trail 2-1 in their best-of-seven series with Kamloops.