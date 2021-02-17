Vaccination of whole Brazilian city spares it from shortages DIANE JEANTET and TATIANA POLLASTRI, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 4:47 p.m.
1 of14 A church stands in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Seventy-year-old Marlene Negrao waits in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behaviour in response to the vaccine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 People wait in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, right, and Butantan Institute Director Dimas Covas give a news conference at a vaccination center set up inside a public school in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 People wait in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 People wait in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria gives a news conference at a vaccination center set up inside a public school in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Healthcare workers wait along a footpath of the Mineira slum as they wait to be received by an elderly person during an expansion of the city's vaccination program for seniors who cannot leave their homes, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Healthcare workers walk along an overgrown footpath of the Mineira slum in order to reach seniors as part of an expansion of the city's vaccination program for elderly people who cannot leave their homes, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SERRANA, Brazil (AP) — As Brazil's mayors and governors start sounding the alarm over dwindling supplies of coronavirus vaccines, there are no such complaints in Serrana, a city that Sao Paulo's state government selected to test city-wide vaccination.
The city is small, but the task is sizeable: administering shots over eight weeks to the entire population aged 18 and up — 30,000 people. The study, known as Project S, entails follow-ups with each participant to shed light on the extent to which vaccination with the CoronaVac shot reduces spread of the virus.
Written By
DIANE JEANTET and TATIANA POLLASTRI